UK considers locking down Leicester after COVID-19 spike - Sunday Times

June 28 (Reuters) - The British government is considering imposing a lockdown in the city of Leicester after a surge of coronavirus cases there, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, citing senior government sources.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is examining a legislation required for the shutdown after it was disclosed that Leicester, a city of around 350,000 people in the East Midlands, has had over 650 COVID-19 cases in the fortnight to June 16, the newspaper reported.

Hancock is considering "all options", including imposing a localised lockdown, according to the report bit.ly/2YFXV1C.

