UK lenders see reduced mortgage demand in coming months

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British lenders expect demand for mortgages to buy houses to fall slightly over the coming months but there will be more appetite for credit card borrowing and demand from medium and larger companies, a Bank of England survey showed on Tuesday.

The quarterly BoE survey of major lenders took place between Nov. 23 and Dec. 11 - before the most recent wave of COVID cases and an agreement on post-Brexit trade arrangements with the EU - and asked banks about their expectations to the end of February.

“Demand for secured lending for house purchase was expected to decrease slightly in Q1, but demand for secured lending for remortgaging was expected to increase slightly,” the BoE said. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)