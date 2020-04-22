For now, UK focus is on fighting the coronavirus pandemic - PM's spokesman

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - There will be a time when the British government will have to look at the lessons to be learned from the coronavirus crisis, but for now ministers are focused on fighting the pandemic, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Asked whether and when there should be an inquiry into the coronavirus crisis, the spokesman told reporters: “There will be a point in the future when there are lessons to be learned, and of course we will want to do that, but for now our focus has to be on dealing with the pandemic and continuing to work to save lives.” (Reporting by William James)