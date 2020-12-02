Who gets vaccine first in UK will depend partly on practicalities, medic says

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - People in Britain will be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccines according to their risk but operational practicalites could influence who gets it first, the chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said on Wednesday.

Older care home residents and their carers will be the highest priority to receive the vaccine, followed by those over 80 years of age and frontline health workers.

“Age is by far the single most important factor in terms of risk from COVID-19,” Professor Wei Shen Lim said at a news conference, adding there would be operational flexibility in where the vaccine could be distributed first. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Estelle Shirbon)