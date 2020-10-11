Liverpool faces toughest of new UK lockdown measures - Sky

FILE PHOTO: People stand in a queue to get tested for COVID-19 at a walk-through centre amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Liverpool Britain, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

(Reuters) - The city of Liverpool may go into the strictest “third tier” of new anti-coronavirus restrictions to be announced imminently by the British government, Sky News said on Sunday, adding that the measures could last six months.

Schools and universities will stay open while bars, gyms, casinos and bookmakers are likely to close, Sky said, though pubs serving “substantial food” should remain open.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is due to speak to the nation on Monday about new restrictions to curb a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, has yet to sign off on the measures for Liverpool, the broadcaster added.