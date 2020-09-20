UK's Sunak to extend business support loans -FT

Sept 20 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to extend the Treasury’s UK-wide programme of business support loans to help companies affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.
Sunak is expected to unveil plans to extend its four loan schemes for applications until the end of November, with banks allowed to process loans until the end of the year, the newspaper said.
Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.