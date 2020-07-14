Demand for UK COVID loans and jobs plan flattens out - Treasury data

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Demand for emergency coronavirus loans backed by the British government and for its huge job retention programme has further flattened out, finance ministry figures showed on Tuesday.

The government had underwritten just over 46 billion pounds ($58 billion) of borrowing by businesses hit by the lockdown as of July 12, up about 1 billion pounds from a week earlier

Its job retention scheme has covered 9.4 million jobs, unchanged from the previous total, with 28.7 billion pounds of claims made, up from 27.4 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7987 pounds) (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)