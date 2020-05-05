UK government mulls emergency scheme to aid SMEs - Sky News

May 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Treasury and Bank of England are discussing an emergency funding scheme to help payments to cash-starved small businesses, Sky News reported bit.ly/2SCBtDg on Tuesday.

According to the report, the Treasury and BOE are in discussions about a programme targeted at providers of supply chain finance.

Under the plans, which are at an exploratory stage, the Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) would be amended to promote faster payments of SMEs’ invoices, the report said.