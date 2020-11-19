UK state-backed COVID lending rises to 65.48 billion pounds

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s government has given banks guarantees on 65.48 billion pounds ($86.56 billion) of lending to businesses hit by the coronavirus as of Nov. 15, up from 61.93 billion pounds a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

The biggest part of the lending is to small businesses, for which banks receive a 100% state guarantee on the 42.18 billion pounds of loans that have been made. ($1 = 0.7564 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)