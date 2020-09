A staff member walks past a sign as people queue outside a test centre, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Southend-on-sea, Britain September 17, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Nationwide measures to control the spread of coronavirus in Britain are not currently needed, said junior health minister Edward Argar, adding that the government was sticking with its plan for local lockdowns for now.

“I don’t think we’re in a place where we would wish to see or need to see national level of restrictions,” Argar told BBC radio on Thursday.