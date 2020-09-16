Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
PM Johnson does not want second national coronavirus lockdown

By Reuters Staff

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on his way to the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to see a second national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying it would be completely wrong for Britain and be financially disastrous.

“I don’t want a second national lockdown,” he told a parliamentary committee. “I think it would be completely wrong for this country and we are going to do everything in our power to prevent it ... I very much doubt that the financial consequences would be anything but disastrous.”

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Alistair Smout

