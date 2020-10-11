Liverpool leaders say city to go into lockdown after talks with government

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The city of Liverpool will go into the strictest “third tier” of new anti-coronavirus restrictions to be announced imminently by Britain, its leaders said late on Sunday after talks with the British government.

The government has decided that further measures and closures will apply to Liverpool, the city’s leaders, including Mayor Steve Rotheram, said in a joint statement.

"Pubs and bars; betting shops, casinos and adult gaming centres and gyms will close," the statement added bit.ly/3iRyMrG.