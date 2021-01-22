Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK

UK cannot consider easing lockdown while rates are so high - PM

By Reuters Staff

A man wearing a protective mask walks along a queue for vaccinations at Lord's Cricket Ground, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister said the government could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels, and until it is confident that the vaccination programme is working.

“You can’t unlock whilst rates of infection are so very high,” he told a press briefing on Friday.

“We really can’t begin to consider unlocking until we’re confident that the vaccination programme is working.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by Sarah Young, editing by William James

