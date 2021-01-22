UK cannot consider easing lockdown while rates are so high - PM

A man wearing a protective mask walks along a queue for vaccinations at Lord's Cricket Ground, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister said the government could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection rates at their current high levels, and until it is confident that the vaccination programme is working.

“You can’t unlock whilst rates of infection are so very high,” he told a press briefing on Friday.

“We really can’t begin to consider unlocking until we’re confident that the vaccination programme is working.”