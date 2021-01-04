UK PM Johnson announces new national lockdown in England

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national COVID-19 lockdown in England on Monday, instructing people to stay at home to contain a more contagious variant of the coronavirus.
“We must therefore go into a national lockdown, which is tough enough to contain this variant,” Johnson said in a televised address.
“That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home.”
Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Estelle Shirbon
