UK tightens lockdown in parts of Northern England

July 30 (Reuters) - UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said late on Thursday that the COVID-19 lockdown in parts of Northern England will be tightened, owing to an increasing rate of transmission in these areas.

"So from midnight tonight, people from different households will not be allowed to meet each other indoors in these areas", Hancock said bit.ly/2D3CSye on Twitter. The areas include Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, he added. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)