FILE PHOTO: A Junior Doctor holds his stethoscope during a patient visit on Ward C22 at The Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital in East Lancashire, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Blackburn, Britain, May 14, 2020. Picture taken May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

(Reuters) - Britain's Lancashire county is expected to be placed under tighter lockdown measures, Sky News reported here late on Thursday.

The restrictions are expected to be announced on Friday, the news report said, adding that the measures may exclude Blackpool.