UK ministers considering contingency plans for local lockdowns - the Times

FILE PHOTO: People relax in the sunshine, as lockdown restrictions are eased amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Soho, London, Britain, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - British officials are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to reopening after June 21 in response to concern about the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, the Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Officials have drawn up plans modeled on the Tier 4 restrictions introduced last year, the paper said. People would be advised to stay at home and non-essential shops and hospitality would be closed if the variant was not brought under control, it added.