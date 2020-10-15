UK raises COVID alert level in London, imposes stricter measures

FILE PHOTO: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock is seen in the House of Commons Chamber as he makes a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, October 5, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS.

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will impose stricter COVID-19 social restrictions on London, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced in parliament on Thursday.

The capital will be moved into the “tier 2” or “high risk” level in the government’s new three-tiered alert system, up from “tier 1” or “medium risk”.

“We’ve together agreed that London needs to move to local COVID alert level ‘high’,” Hancock said.