Coronavirus spreading faster in London than rest of UK-PM Johnson

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Coronavirus in spreading faster in London than in other parts of Britain, with the capital a few weeks nearer the peak of the epidemic than elsewhere, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as he stepped up the response to the crisis.

He said by this weekend it would be necessary to shield those with the most serious medical conditions from social contact, and the government was now advising against mass gatherings that required the presence of emergency workers.