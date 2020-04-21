COVID hospitalisations starting to decline in London but not rest of UK

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has started to decline in London but not elsewhere in the United Kingdom, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday.

“It shows that we are not out of danger at this point, and that the curve is flat, but not very clearly going down in many parts of the country,” he said. “I’m sure it will go down in the days and weeks that follow, but we must keep pushing on this, and we must bend that curve, through our actions,” Van-Tam added during the government’s daily coronavirus news conference. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Paul Sandle, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)