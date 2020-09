A man rides a bike next to a public health sign recommending testing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Curfews could be imposed in London to fight a second COVID-19 wave, the Evening Standard reported on Wednesday, citing the director of the London public health unit.

“It might be local curfews so you’re not out drinking until the wee hours of the morning,” Kevin Fenton, London director of Public Health England, was quoted as saying.