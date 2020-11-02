Manchester ambulance service declares "major incident" over volume of calls

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The ambulance service in northwest England, one of the areas worst-hit by COVID-19, said it had declared a major incident on Monday over an exceptionally high volume of calls, especially in the Greater Manchester area.

“We are trying our best to reach patients as soon as we possibly can,” North West Ambulance Service said in a statement, calling on people not to call for an ambulance unless their condition was life-threatening. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon)