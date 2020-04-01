UK watchdog eases rules on retail investments in pandemic

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog said it has eased identify checks and rules on investments to help staff having to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The impact of the pandemic affects the operational resilience of firms in this sector, with staff working from home in volatile market conditions. It also brings with it the need to protect consumers,” the Financial Conduct Authority said in a letter to all retail financial firms sent late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)