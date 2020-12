FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, in London, Britain November 26, 2020. Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - People in the United Kingdom may have to wear face masks for another year despite the country’s national vaccination programme getting under way, The Telegraph reported, citing chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance.

Restrictions may remain in place long after a full rollout of a vaccine, Vallance suggested, according to the report.