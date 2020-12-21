Mexico to analyze suspending flights from UK due to coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mexico will on Monday analyze whether to suspend flights from the United Kingdom due to the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus there, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Speaking at a regular government news conference on Monday, Lopez Obrador said the health ministry would in the course of the day analyze the matter to see whether Mexico should follow other countries in suspending flights from Britain. (Reporting by Dave Graham)