UK regulator says data from Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine rollout confirms safety

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s medicine regulator on Friday said that data from the first weeks of the rollout of Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines confirmed their good safety profiles, saying both shots met strict regulatory standards.
“The data we have collected provides further reassurance that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and continue to meet the rigorous regulatory standards required for all vaccines,” June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said in a statement.
“We remain confident that the benefits of these vaccines outweigh any risks.”
