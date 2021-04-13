England to start using Moderna jab on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is pictured at a care home in Naples, Italy, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

LONDON (Reuters) - England will start using the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, which will be used at over 20 sites this week as the third shot that is available in Britain for COVID-19.

Health officials started using the Moderna jab in Wales last week and had said it would be rolled out across the rest of the United Kingdom in the coming days.

“More than 20 sites, including Reading’s Madejski Stadium and the Sheffield Arena, will initially use the newest vaccine, as the NHS continues to expand the vaccination programme,” the health service said in a statement.