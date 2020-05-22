Britain extends COVID-19 mortgage payment holiday by three months

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Britain has extended its mortgage payment holiday scheme for homeowners in financial difficulty during the coronavirus pandemic for another three months.

The Treasury said over 1.8 million mortgage payment holidays had been taken up from a scheme that was launched in March. Homeowners still struggling financially could also have the option of making reduced payments.

“Everyone’s circumstances will be different, so when homeowners can pay some or all of their mortgage, they should work with their lender on a plan; but if they are still struggling, I want them to know that help is there,” John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury said in a statement.