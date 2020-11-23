FACTBOX-British PM Johnson sets out new COVID measures for Dec. 2

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday that will come into effect when England’s national COVID lockdown ends on Dec. 2, returning to a toughened tiered regional approach to reflect differences in infection rates.

Johnson has long said he would not prolong the national lockdown beyond Dec. 2 and has repeated his hope that people all over Britain can be with loved ones over the Christmas holidays, although he has warned it will not a normal festive season.

Following are the main measures that will be put in place in England from Dec. 2.

OPENING BACK UP

The stay at home requirement will end, with travel being permitted again subject to guidance in each tier.

Gyms, personal care businesses, non-essential retail and leisure centres will be allowed to reopen.

Communal worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume.

Rule of six will apply outdoors.

The curfew on pubs, restaurants and bars will be modified, so “last orders” will be at 10 p.m. with closing time at 11 p.m. in those tiers that can provide hospitality. Previously the curfew was at 10 p.m.

Spectator sport can resume if socially distanced, along with theatres and concert halls in those tiers where it is permitted.

TIERS

England’s regions will be put into one of three tiers with different grades of rules depending on infection rate, the number of hospitalisations and the prevalence of cases.

The three tiers will be toughened after they were first put in place before the national lockdown.

Tier 1: There will be the rule of six people for socialising inside or outside the home.

Hospitality can provide table service only

Spectator sports - maximum crowd size of either 50% occupancy of the stadium or 4,000 spectators, whichever number is smaller. Indoor: 1,000 people.

Tier 2: No mixing of households indoors, a maximum of six people outdoors.

Hospitality can only offer alcohol alongside a substantial meal.

Spectator sports - 50% of overall capacity or 2,000 people, whichever is smaller. Indoor: 1,000 people.

Tier 3: No mixing indoors or outdoors unless in public places such as parks.

Hospitality is closed unless with the exception of takeaway services.

Spectator sports - not possible.

REVIEWS

The measures will run until the end of March and will be reviewed every 14 days. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Giles Elgood)