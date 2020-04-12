Britain has 2,295 spare critical care beds, Hancock says

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Health Service has not been overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic and now has 2,295 spare critical care beds, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.

“Today marks a sombre day in the impact of this disease as we join the list of countries who have seen more than 10,000 deaths related to coronavirus,” he told a news briefing.

“At the start of this crisis people said that the NHS would be overwhelmed. And we’ve seen the risk of that elsewhere but not here.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison Williams)