English health service chief says restrictions on EU vaccine exports would be a worry

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chief Executive of the National Health Service Simon Stevens attends a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 7, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Any move by the European Union to limit vaccine exports to Britain would be a worry and jeopardise the target of vaccinating the most vulnerable by mid-February, an English health chief said on Tuesday.

“Were that to happen, then of course that would be a worry,” Simon Stevens the chief executive of NHS (National Health Service) England told lawmakers, adding that he shared the view of the government’s vaccine minister that he did not think problems were likely.

“I think (doctors) and hospitals and all of our partners are doing well to get the vaccinations now underway quickly. So we don’t want any of that progress stymied.”