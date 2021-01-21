Northern Ireland extends COVID-19 lockdown to March 5

FILE PHOTO: Closed shops are seen in Belfast following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Belfast, Northern Ireland, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The British region of Northern Ireland on Thursday extended its COVID-19 lockdown for an additional four weeks to March 5 and its deputy first minister said the measures might have to be extended again.

Northern Ireland introduced a six-week lockdown on Dec. 26, closing schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.

“It’s an additional four weeks and there may well be something beyond that,” Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill told a press briefing.

O’Neill said the measures would be reviewed on Feb. 18 and it was possible they would be extended until Easter, which falls in early April.