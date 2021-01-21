Nissan to pause one UK production line on Friday due to COVID-19 supply disruption

FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen at the front nose section of the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV during a press preview, ahead of the world premiere, at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan’s Nissan Motor company will pause production at one of its British production lines on Friday due to supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic, and said it expects to resume production on Monday.

Global shipping has been hit by the pandemic, with containers and goods stuck in the wrong ports.

“Production on Line One at the plant has been paused due to supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nissan said of the line that produces Qashqai and LEAF cars in Sunderland. “We anticipate that production will resume on Monday next week.”