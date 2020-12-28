Norway extends ban on flights from Britain over virus variant

OSLO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Norway will extend a ban on flights from Britain up to and including Dec. 30 at 1600 GMT due to concerns over a variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Monday.

“It remains possible that the ban can be extended until after the new year,” the ministry said in a statement.

Following the lead of other European nations, Norway on Dec. 21 halted travel from Britain after news that the new variant was rapidly spreading. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Alison Williams)