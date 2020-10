FILE PHOTO: A social distancing sign is pictured along a street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nottingham, Britain October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will put Nottingham and some neighbouring towns in central England into its highest COVID alert tier from 0001 GMT on Thursday, the BBC reported.

Earlier on Monday, Britain’s health ministry said the town of Warrington in northwest England would go into its highest COVID alert tier from 0001 GMT on Tuesday.