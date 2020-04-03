Remember Aimee and Areema: England's chief nurse asks Brits to stay home

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - England’s chief nurse Ruth May made an impassioned plea to Britons at the government’s daily news conference on Friday to stay at home over the coming weekend and invoking the names of nurses who have died.

“This weekend is going to be very warm and it will be very tempting to go out and enjoy those summer rays,” May said.

“But please, I ask you to remember Aimee and Areema. Please stay at home for them,” she said, referring to National Health Service nurses Aimee O’Rourke, 39, and Areema Nasreen, 36, who died after testing positive for COVID-19. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison)