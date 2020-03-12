Britain's oil, gas body bans some staff from going offshore as virus precaution

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s oil and gas sector association OGUK on Thursday banned people from travelling to offshore installations such as platforms if they have travelled to certain countries affected by the coronavirus in the previous 14 days.

“Industry policy is that personnel will not be permitted to travel offshore if they have travelled from or transited through affected countries... on the UK government’s list of affected areas. This includes both Category 1 and Category 2 areas,” it said.

Equinor reported the oil industry’s first coronavirus infection on an offshore installation on Wednesday, highlighting the challenge in preventing contamination for thousands of workers living in the close quarters on rigs and platforms. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Evans)