Spirit Energy temporarily shuts 9,000 bpd Chestnut oilfield due to coronavirus

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Spirit Energy has temporarily shut its 9,000 barrel per day Chestnut oilfield in the British North Sea due to the impact of coronavirus on its workforce, it said on Thursday.

Spirit is majority-owned by Britain’s largest energy supplier Centrica, which cancelled its 2019 dividend earlier this month, sending its shares to record lows.

Centrica wants to sell its stake in Spirit.

EnQuest announced last month it would not reopen two North Sea fields currently undergoing maintenance, making Chestnut the first British North Sea field to shut on medical rather than economic grounds. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)