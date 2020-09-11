1 in 1,400 people in England have COVID-19, ONS estimates

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks pass a social distancing sign at Waterloo station, the busiest train station in the UK, during the morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Office for National Statistics estimated that 39,700 people within England had COVID-19 during the week from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, equating to around 1 in 1,400 people.

The most recent modelled estimates suggest that the number of infections has increased in recent weeks. Estimates suggest that there were around 3,200 new cases per day in the community population of England during the week.

That is slightly higher than the current official levels of new cases being reported across the whole of the UK. The UK recorded 2,919 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 2,659 confirmed new cases on Wednesday.