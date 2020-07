LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - There has likely been a slight increase in the number of people in England testing positive for coronavirus in recent weeks, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The weekly infection survey said an estimated 1 in 1,500 individuals had COVID-19 in the most recent week from July 20-26, compared to 1 in 2,000 the previous week. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)