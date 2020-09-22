Starmer urges government not to end job furlough scheme

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain September 20, 2020. Picture taken behind glass. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NO NEW USES 21 DAYS AFTER ISSUE

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition leader Keir Starmer urged the government on Tuesday not to terminate a furlough scheme at the end of October, saying that would be at odds with other COVID-related measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Withdrawing the furlough scheme in one fell swoop would be a disaster, and actually at complete odds with the measures he’s just announced for possibly up to six months,” Starmer said in parliament, in response to a statement by Johnson.

Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said he supported the measures and would urge people to follow the new rules.