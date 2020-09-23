PM Johnson says UK has a massive package of measures to protect jobs

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Britain has a massive package of measure to protect jobs, and would be looking at creative ways to do more.

“We’re looking at a massive package of investment now in jobs and growth ... in the short, medium and long term,” he told parliament.

He said that “of course” the government was also going to come forward with more measures, but ruled out a simple extension of the existing furlough scheme. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)