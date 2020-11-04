UK lawmakers approve month-long lockdown plan for England

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British lawmakers approved a month-long lockdown in England, voting on Wednesday in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 running out of control and overwhelming health services.

The 516-38 vote had been in little doubt after the opposition Labour Party said it would support the move, even though they criticised Johnson for acting too slowly. He also faced criticism from some in his own party for going too far. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)