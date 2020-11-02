UK parliament to debate economic support on Tuesday - opposition party

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a parliament session, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the House of Commons Chamber in London, Britain May 13, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will on Tuesday debate the government’s economic support for businesses and individuals, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.

Labour’s finance policy chief will use an ‘urgent question’ debate to ask finance minister Rishi Sunak to make a statement on “economic support available to individuals and businesses during and after the recently announced lockdown”, Labour’s team in charge of parliamentary business said.

Sunak, or another Treasury minister, would usually speak for the government during such a debate.