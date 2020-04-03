Britain's coronavirus peak will be in next few weeks, health minister says

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - The peak of the United Kingdom’s coronavirus outbreak will be slightly sooner than previously thought and will come in the next few weeks, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday.

“The modelling suggests that that peak will be slightly sooner than previous, in the next few weeks but it is very, very sensitive to how many people follow the social distancing guidelines,” Hancock told BBC radio. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)