UK says hundreds of ventilators could follow first batch

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Hundreds more ventilators ordered by Britain from businesses and approved by health regulators could be ready following the delivery of an initial batch at the weekend, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement, building on the earlier announcement of the date of the first batch, also said thousands of other new devices to help fight coronavirus would be made available in the coming weeks.

Britain has ordered 10,000 of the ventilator model, known as ‘Penlon’, from a consortium including Ford, Airbus and McLaren. Other companies such as vacuum cleaner-maker Dyson are also producing their own equivalents. (Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)