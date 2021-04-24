UK officials close to deal to buy tens of millions more doses of Pfizer vaccine - Sunday Times

FILE PHOTO: A vial of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is pictured in Harpenden, Britain, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - UK officials are close to finalising a deal to purchase tens of millions more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in time for a third booster dose to be given to the elderly this autumn, the Sunday Times reported bit.ly/3gDd8dd.

Government sources told the newspaper that they hope to roughly double the UK’s original order of 40 million jabs.

If talks succeed, the extra stock may also be used for those in their 20s, who are to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab, the report added. Britain’s NHS will start inviting those in their 30s for vaccines by the end of this week.