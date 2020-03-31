British PM's photographer isolating with coronavirus symptoms - The Sun

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s photographer has coronavirus symptoms and is self-isolating, the Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday, days after he visited a temporary field hospital set up to treat patients infected with the virus.

The Sun, citing unidentified sources, said Andrew Parsons had self-isolated this week.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the report. Parsons did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The prime minister’s political spokesman said he would not comment on individuals when asked about the report.

The Sun said Parsons had the virus, but did not say whether or not he had been tested.

Parsons photographed Johnson outside his Downing Street office during a moment of appreciation for health workers on March 26. The next day, the British leader announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and had been suffering symptoms before the ‘clap for carers’ event.

On March 27, Parsons photographed the construction of the NHS Nightingale temporary hospital in East London and on March 28 photographed staff inside the cabinet room of the prime minister’s residence, listening to Johnson on a video conference call.

Tuesday’s cabinet meeting took place entirely by video conference. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)