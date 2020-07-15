UK PM Johnson says supporting aviation sector, but cannot save every job

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the government was doing a huge amount to support the aviation sector but that it could not save all jobs, responding to Labour Party leader Keir Starmer about cuts being made at British Airways.

“We cannot...simply with a magic wand ensure that every single job that was being done before the crisis is retained after the crisis,” Johnson said in parliament on Wednesday.

Johnson said that British Airways, like many companies, was in severe difficulties as a result of the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)