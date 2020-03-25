P&O boosts freight to keep goods flowing in virus outbreak

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - British ferry and shipping freight company P&O said on Wednesday it will ramp up freight operations to improve the flow of essential goods between Britain and mainland Europe as passenger numbers dwindle during the coronavirus outbreak.

“P&O Ferries is doing vital work to ensure the supplies of food, medicines and other supplies to millions of people,” chief executive officer Janette Bell said in a statement.

“I urge all governments to back the commitment of our colleagues by designating port workers as key workers, to secure further the flow of goods.” (Reporting by Kate Holton and Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)